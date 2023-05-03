Campaign targets election fraud 

TOPEKA — Several Kansas voting rights groups have pulled together, starting a campaign in reaction to GOP-backed election fraud theories and voting restrictions.

During the legislative session, several Republican lawmakers pushed for voting restrictions under the false pretense of widespread election fraud. Proposals included a drop-box ban and increased restrictions for mail-in ballots.

Senate Bill 209, a bill that would have eliminated the state’s three-day grace period for ballot acceptance, was vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly, who said the window was necessary for rural voters relying on the U.S. postal system. The Legislature’s attempt to override Kelly’s veto failed.