Canceling Ivanka Trump spurs backlash for college

Donors want Wichita State University's president fired after he cancels virtual speech for technical school's graduation.

June 11, 2020 - 9:19 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Donors are pushing Kansas’ higher education board to fire Wichita State University’s president after he canceled a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump for its technical school’s graduation.

The Kansas Board of Regents had a special Zoom meeting Wednesday, only two days after a former board member from Wichita said the regents should ask for President Jay Golden’s resignation. Golden was present for at least part of the four-hour closed meeting. 

Afterward, the board issued a short statement that didn’t mention him or Wichita State, expressing its commitment to “support and promote freedom of speech and diversity and inclusion.”

