Chanute decides to reduce band program staff

CHANUTE — After building a stellar band program at Chanute’s middle school and high school, retiring band director Jan Rogers is distraught USD 413 administrators currently have no plans to replace her.

According to the Chanute Tribune, school administrators will place the program’s leadership solely on co-director Mary Wagoner’s shoulders, with help from vocal instructor Rebecca Lowder.

Speaking at the March 7 board of directors meeting, Rogers accused school administrators of not appreciating the band’s success. For the last three years, it has received a 1-rating, the highest possible score awarded by the Kansas State High School Association’s Large Group contests.