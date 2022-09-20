Chanute schools risk funding over transgender bathrooms

CHANUTE — USD 413 schools risk losing federal funds if the board of education refuses to allow transgender students the restroom of their choice. At issue are two CHS transgender students and their alleged misuse of the girls locker room and restrooms, according to the Chanute Tribune.

Federal law requires public schools to respect an individual’s sexual orientation and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity.

The U.S. Department of Education’s June 2021 statement is based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in 2020 in which the justices upheld the right for LGBTQ+ people and students to live and work without fear of harassment, exclusion and discrimination and that schools should strive to create learning environments that enable all students to succeed, regardless of their gender identity of sexual orientation.