 | Thu, Feb 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Child care providers seek increase in funding

Child care providers and stakeholders from all 105 Kansas counties urged lawmakers to channel more money into child care programs. Data suggests another 85,000 child care slots are needed to meet demand.

By

State News

February 29, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Child care system slots may increase under new funding provisions. Photo by (Daria Nipot/Getty Images)

TOPEKA — More than 1,000 child care providers and stakeholders from all 105 Kansas counties urged lawmakers to channel more money into the state’s overwhelmed child care programs. 

Child care data in the state suggests only 46% of children in Kansas are receiving child care services, and that an additional 85,000 child care slots are needed to meet demand. 

To alleviate some of the financial strain faced by providers, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly introduced a $56 million allocation as part of her proposed budget for fiscal year 2025. The funding includes nearly $30 million for the construction of child care facilities and $5 million for a northwest Kansas pilot program seeking to test practices for public-private child care partnerships in rural areas. 

Related
March 8, 2022
October 18, 2021
August 5, 2021
July 15, 2021
Most Popular