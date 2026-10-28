Children’s Mercy patients lose ACA coverage
The loss of insurance coverage at Children’s Mercy is raising concerns about access to specialized pediatric care and renewing debate over Kansas’ refusal to expand Medicaid.
TOPEKA — When Children’s Mercy announced patients won’t be covered by Affordable Care Act insurance beginning Jan. 1, stressed parents vented online and some politicians blamed the refusal to expand Medicaid in Kansas.
Children’s Mercy, which has locations in Kansas and Missouri, has just one insurance plan on the ACA marketplace this year, Medica, which covers about 400 current patients, hospital leaders said in a statement. The Medica ACA plan decided to exit the market in Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and in Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.
“The other ACA plans servicing the KC Metro were previously out of network with Children’s Mercy and have elected not to contract with Children’s Mercy in 2027,” the hospital statement said.
Morgan Chilson, Kansas Reflector
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