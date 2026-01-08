Commerce hosts virtual job fair Jan. 22

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers and employers searching for available talent to take part in this year’s first Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22.

“The new year is all about new doors opening and new opportunities on the horizon,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “And what better way to kickstart your new year than exploring the wide array of fulfilling career opportunities available in Kansas.”

According to a press release from the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register and for more information, visit www.kansasworks.com.