CHANUTE — Neosho County commissioners have asked County Attorney Linus Thuston to produce three years’ worth of banking statements tied to his office’s trust account, the Chanute Tribune reported.

The infrequency of deposits by Thuston’s office into the trust account appeared to be the primary reason for the commission’s document request, the newspaper reported.

Commissioner Nic Galemore recently told The Tribune that Thuston is storing unknown sums of money in his office.