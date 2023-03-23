Committee narrowly rejects vaccine exemption bill

A bill that would have broadened vaccine exemptions in day care, schools and workplaces in Kansas got rejected Thursday by a legislative committee.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee voted 3-4 against sending the bill to the full Senate.

A law enacted in 2021 already allows Kansas workers to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if it’s against their religious beliefs without question from an employer. The bill rejected in committee Thursday would have extended that to all vaccines and added children. For kids, those vaccines would include measles, mumps, tetanus and more.