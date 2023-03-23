 | Thu, Mar 23, 2023
Committee narrowly rejects vaccine exemption bill

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee voted 3-4 against sending the bill to the full Senate.

March 23, 2023 - 4:42 PM

A Moderna covid vaccine is loaded into a syringe. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

A bill that would have broadened vaccine exemptions in day care, schools and workplaces in Kansas got rejected Thursday by a legislative committee.

A law enacted in 2021 already allows Kansas workers to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if it’s against their religious beliefs without question from an employer. The bill rejected in committee Thursday would have extended that to all vaccines and added children. For kids, those vaccines would include measles, mumps, tetanus and more.

