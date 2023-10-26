Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas builds hospice facility in Frontenac

FRONTENAC — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is building a six-suite hospice facility on 16 acres in Frontenac, according to The Morning Sun.

The $8 million Mount Carmel Hospice House is funded by a $5 million federal grant secured by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and a $1 million donation from Pittsburg’s Mount Carmel Foundation, as well as other donations.

Mt. Carmel, Pittsburg’s first community hospital, opened in 1903. In 1993, it came under the umbrella of the Via Christi Health System and in 2010 changed its name to Ascension Via Christi Hospital.