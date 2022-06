HIAWATHA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state senator who recently left the Republican Party has begun campaigning for governor as an independent.

The Kansas City Star reports that grain and livestock farmer Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha on Monday appointed a campaign treasurer, allowing him to raise and spend money.

“I am a God-loving American, devoted to the Constitution and protecting our children, and I am entering this race to give Kansans a choice,” Pyle said in a statement Tuesday.