Court: Senator has right to cross neighbor’s property

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a decision of the Kansas Court of Appeals in a protracted land dispute involving state Sen. Dennis Pyle and a neighboring farmer that pivoted on access to crop fields in northeast Kansas.

The case pitted Pyle against neighbor James Gall Jr., who didn’t want Pyle driving farm equipment and other vehicles across a thin strip of the Galls’ land to access a field owned by Pyle. Pyle has served in the Senate since 2005, was stripped of committee assignments in 2022 for not voting for the GOP majority’s redistricting map and mounted an unsuccessful independent campaign for governor in November.

Pyle prevailed in the district court and with the panel of judges on the Court of Appeals in 2022 on his request for title to a piece of boundary land that had been claimed by the Pyles and Galls. The Gall family had attempted to thwart Pyle from reaching his tiny field by building a fence 20 feet beyond the traditional dividing line and by directing Pyle to stop driving on their property. Those actions led to the lawsuit filed in district court.