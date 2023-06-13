Craw-Kan gets $50 million government loan

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced it will send $714 million to help rural areas in 19 states connect to the internet.

The investment includes a $50 million loan for Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative Inc. in Kansas to improve internet service for 149 businesses, 821 farms and more than 4,000 people in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho counties.

“The president honestly believes that in order to have the fullest opportunity available to bring manufacturing back, to bring precision agriculture, to reconnect young people to economic opportunity in rural places, the expansion of broadband access is essential,”