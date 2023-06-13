 | Tue, Jun 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Craw-Kan gets $50 million government loan

The Agriculture Department’s funding is a fraction of the $65 billion that U.S. lawmakers authorized for programs that aim to connect all Americans to the internet.

By

State News

June 13, 2023 - 4:03 PM

The Biden administration announced $714 million to help rural areas expand internet access. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Monday announced it will send $714 million to help rural areas in 19 states connect to the internet.

The investment includes a $50 million loan for Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative Inc. in Kansas to improve internet service for 149 businesses, 821 farms and more than 4,000 people in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho counties.

“The president honestly believes that in order to have the fullest opportunity available to bring manufacturing back, to bring precision agriculture, to reconnect young people to economic opportunity in rural places, the expansion of broadband access is essential,”

Related
September 2, 2021
August 25, 2015
May 5, 2015
April 14, 2015
Most Popular