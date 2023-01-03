Crews to reroute Mill Creek after spill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday.

The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border in early December. The spill — the latest in a number of spills and deficiencies along the pipeline — turned Mill Creek black and deposited oil on farmland near Washington, Kansas.

Within two weeks after the spill, more than 400 people were onsite cleaning up the oil, including personnel from the pipeline’s owner, TC Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and state and local officials. Crews built dams to contain the spill and began vacuuming oil from the creek and surrounding areas.