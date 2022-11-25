Crime-tracking system halfway completed

TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation director said the agency’s new data tracking system is about halfway complete and will create a better overview of the state’s crime problem, including a potential rise in fentanyl cases.

During a Tuesday legislative budget hearing, KBI director Kirk Thompson said the new system would store details about criminals that the old system isn’t equipped for, including socioeconomic conditions, geographic details and other relevant case features.

“We’ll know a lot more about each individual case. Whether it was homicide by knife, homicide by firearm and much, much more granular information about crime in our state,” Thompson said.