Critics call bill voter suppression

County election officers told Kansas lawmakers a Republican-sponsored bill would prohibit counties from continuing the practice of mailing unsolicited advance ballot applications to registered voters.

January 25, 2024 - 3:54 PM

Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho, who serves as chairman of the elections committee of the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association, said the organization opposed a Kansas Senate bill establishing a blanket ban on counties sending unsolicited advance ballot applications. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature’s YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — The organization of Kansas county election officers told legislators Wednesday the membership opposed a Republican-sponsored bill that would prohibit counties from continuing the practice of mailing unsolicited advance ballot applications to registered voters.

Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho, chairman of the elections committee of the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association, said the state shouldn’t interfere with decisions by counties to distribute advance ballot applications. Contents of Senate Bill 366, introduced by Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, would mandate individuals request applications for advance ballots.

“We believe that individual election offices should continue to have the option, based on the needs of their jurisdiction, to send unsolicited mailings to voters in their jurisdiction that include an advance ballot application,” Piepho said.

