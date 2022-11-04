 | Fri, Nov 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Debate sparks fly

Democrat Patrick Schmidt harshly criticized incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner during a televised debate in Topeka on Thursday.

By

State News

November 4, 2022 - 3:07 PM

Democrat Patrick Schmidt, left, holds a copy of the Republican Study Committee Blueprint to save America during a debate Thursday on KTWU with Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner. Schmidt accused LaTurner of supporting plans to cut Social Security and Medicare benefits. Photo by KTWU/VALERIE M.B.-VANDERSLUIS

TOPEKA — Democrat Patrick Schmidt harshly criticized Republican U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner during a televised debate Thursday for hiding on Jan. 6, 2021, while Capitol Police “were getting the s*** beat out of them,” then voted against accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Schmidt, a U.S. Navy intelligence officer who is considered an extreme longshot in the 2nd District race, extended his criticism to LaTurner’s anti-abortion views, support for former Gov. Sam Brownback’s failed economic policies and opposition to Medicaid expansion.

LaTurner appeared calm throughout the hourlong attack while repeatedly insisting that Schmidt was distorting his voting record in Congress. LaTurner focused on national GOP talking points about inflation, crime and border control.

Related
October 14, 2022
October 11, 2022
June 13, 2022
July 7, 2021
Most Popular