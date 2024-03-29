Developer plans hotel, amphitheater

BURLINGTON — Plans to build a hotel north of Burlington also include a proposal for an amphitheater to seat up to 2,500, the Coffey County Republican reported.

Developers hope to use STAR bonds to help fund building projects and they require a tourism draw, Coffey County commissioners learned earlier this week.

A developer plans to ubild a 72- to 80-room hotel with other facilities such as restaurants or an RV park on a 9-acre tract. Another development would include Hoover’s Thriftway, Bomgaars and a 30-acre tract east of the hotel where the amphitheater will be constructed.