 | Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Developer plans hotel, amphitheater

Developers plan to build a hotel north of Burlington along with an amphitheater to set up to 2,500.

State News

March 29, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

BURLINGTON — Plans to build a hotel north of Burlington also include a proposal for an amphitheater to seat up to 2,500, the Coffey County Republican reported.

Developers hope to use STAR bonds to help fund building projects and they require a tourism draw, Coffey County commissioners learned earlier this week. 

A developer plans to ubild a 72- to 80-room hotel with other facilities such as restaurants or an RV park on a 9-acre tract. Another development would include Hoover’s Thriftway, Bomgaars and a 30-acre tract east of the hotel where the amphitheater will be constructed. 

Related
July 22, 2019
August 13, 2018
April 24, 2018
August 1, 2011
Most Popular