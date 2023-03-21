Douglas County warns about scam

LAWRENCE — Douglas County officials are warning the public of a fraudulent mailer threatening to seize assets and garnish wages and bank accounts due to an alleged unpaid tax liability, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

Social media posts over the weekend called attention to a mailing issued by a “J.S. Brown” from a “Benefits Suspension Unit” for the county, which does not exist, the newspaper noted.

The mailer includes a typo, saying that unit is in “Douglas County County,” and it’s posing as a final notice from the State of Kansas claiming the recipient owes a certain amount in unpaid tax liability that must be paid to avoid any consequences. It also directs recipients to call an 800 number that isn’t connected to any Douglas County department to pay.