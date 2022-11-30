 | Wed, Nov 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Economic instability pushing KPERS investment returns to negative

The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75% to 7%.

By

State News

November 30, 2022 - 3:58 PM

TOPEKA — Volatility in the stock market will push annual return on investment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System into negative territory at close of the year, the pension system’s executive director said Tuesday.

The assumed investment return for KPERS was adjusted downward in May from 7.75% to 7%. To strengthen the bottom line, the Kansas Legislature agreed to pump an extra $1.1 billion into the system.

The snapshot on investment return will be calculated based on financial position of the portfolio Dec. 31, said Alan Conroy, executive director of KPERS.

Related
March 4, 2022
March 9, 2021
December 3, 2020
March 17, 2011
Most Popular