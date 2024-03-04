 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Environmental advocate condemns lawmakers’ attitude toward plastics

Republican lawmakers want to prevent bans on plastic grocery bags. One environmental advocate says that's unfair.

By

State News

March 4, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Sierra Club lobbyist Zack Pistora discusses Kansas’ plastic pollution during a Feb. 28, 2024, recording of the Kansas Reflector podcast. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — In Lawrence, plastic grocery bags are scarce after a citywide ban on the product took effect Friday.

But on the state level, Republican lawmakers have vowed to prevent similar bans from going into effect — an attitude one environmental advocate calls unfair.

In a conversation for the Kansas Reflector podcast, Sierra Club lobbyist Zack Pistora condemned legislation banning plastic bans, and gave an overview of other environmental measures up for debate under the dome.

Related
February 24, 2022
February 24, 2020
February 21, 2020
February 12, 2020
Most Popular