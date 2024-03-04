Environmental advocate condemns lawmakers’ attitude toward plastics

TOPEKA — In Lawrence, plastic grocery bags are scarce after a citywide ban on the product took effect Friday.

But on the state level, Republican lawmakers have vowed to prevent similar bans from going into effect — an attitude one environmental advocate calls unfair.

In a conversation for the Kansas Reflector podcast, Sierra Club lobbyist Zack Pistora condemned legislation banning plastic bans, and gave an overview of other environmental measures up for debate under the dome.