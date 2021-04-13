Ex-mayor strikes diversion deal in fake ticket case

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas mayor who resigned abruptly before being charged with making fake tickets to attend a zoo fundraiser has entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors in the case.

Former Goddard Mayor Jamey Lee Blubaugh signed his diversion packet in court on Monday, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a written statement.

Prosecutors charged Blubaugh and his wife, Elizabeth, each with one misdemeanor count of counterfeiting in August. The couple, both local real estate agents, are accused of photocopying passes to the Sedgwick County Zoo’s 2019 charity fundraiser, Zoobilee.