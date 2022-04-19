Farley to retire from Washburn University

TOPEKA — After 25 years at the helm of Washburn University, Jerry Farley says he will retire effective Sept. 30.

Farley, the longest-tenured Washburn University president, has led the school since 1997. He said Monday he will transition to the role of president emeritus with a focus on fundraising and international student recruitment following his retirement.

“For several years, I have worked with the Washburn University Board of Regents and talked with them about the succession planning that needs to occur if we’re going to have a smooth easy transfer of authority,” said Farley, who will turn 76 just over a week before his retirement. “My wife and I had some free time for ourselves in this last week and decided this is the time.”