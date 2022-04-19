 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Farley to retire from Washburn University

Farley, the longest-tenured Washburn University president, will retire after 25 years.

By

State News

April 19, 2022 - 3:30 PM

TOPEKA — After 25 years at the helm of Washburn University, Jerry Farley says he will retire effective Sept. 30.

Farley, the longest-tenured Washburn University president, has led the school since 1997. He said Monday he will transition to the role of president emeritus with a focus on fundraising and international student recruitment following his retirement.

“For several years, I have worked with the Washburn University Board of Regents and talked with them about the succession planning that needs to occur if we’re going to have a smooth easy transfer of authority,” said Farley, who will turn 76 just over a week before his retirement. “My wife and I had some free time for ourselves in this last week and decided this is the time.”

Related
November 11, 2021
December 6, 2019
August 9, 2018
August 18, 2016
Most Popular