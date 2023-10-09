 | Mon, Oct 09, 2023
Farm bill stalled amid U.S. House speaker battle

Reauthorization of the nation's agriculture and hunger programs is delayed as the House remains without a speaker.

State News

October 9, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Rows of soybean plants grow in the fields at Seidenstricker Farms, owned by Robert and Cathy Seidenstricker, in De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, on June 25, 2019. Photo by (USDA photo by Lance Cheung)

WASHINGTON — As Congress faces another pressing deadline to fund the government and the U.S. House grinds to a halt without a speaker, the reauthorization of the nation’s agriculture and hunger programs has taken a back seat.

But lawmakers tasked with shepherding the new version maintain their progress is “in good shape.”

The previous farm bill expired Sept. 30 and its renewal, a process that occurs every five years, remains “in the drafting stage,” said Sen. John Boozman, the Arkansas GOP lawmaker and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

