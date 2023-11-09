 | Thu, Nov 09, 2023
Farmers look at rural health care, Medicaid expansion

Gov. Laura Kelly, who has championed Medicaid expansion, invited farmers Wednesday to an informal discussion of rural health care access.

Third-generation farmer Chrysanne Grund, who is project director at Greeley County Health Services, took part in a forum on rural health care and Medicaid expansion with Gov. Laura Kelly at offices of Kansas Farm Bureau in Manhattan. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

MANHATTAN — Greeley County Health Services project director and Wallace County farmer Chrysanne Grund says challenges woven into health care delivery in sparsely populated areas of Kansas were often revealed at a personal level.

“We know all our patients by first and last names,” Grund said. “We know those who don’t have insurance, who may be spending exorbitant amounts every month on out-of-pocket costs.”

She said hard-working folks in frontier counties in western Kansas — Greeley and Wallace counties are two of the least populated in the state — struggled to afford preventative and emergency care, while hospitals and clinics serving those populations absorbed realities of uncompensated care, low patient volume and intense competition for physicians.

