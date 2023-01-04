 | Wed, Jan 04, 2023
Farmers, ranchers hope to erode stigma of mental illness

A trio of farmers and ranchers discuss mental illness at a state conference. Studies show farmers and ranchers are twice as likely to die from suicide compared to other occupations.

By

State News

January 4, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Sedgwick County farmers Mick Rausch and Donna Wise, left and center, and Osage County nurse practitioner and rancher Ashley Beying shared their experiences with mental illness in agricultural settings during a meeting of the Kansas Farm Bureau. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

MANHATTAN — Sedgwick County farmer Mick Rausch’s struggle with depression coincided with his brother’s cancer diagnosis and a freeze that thwarted harvest of a wheat crop.

Rausch had promised his father-in-law that he would not let the family’s century-old farm go under. Quitting wasn’t an option, he said.

He kept shoving aside reality of compounding stress and strain. He dodged his wife’s inquiries. He didn’t want to utter three powerful words: I need help. The problem came to a head when he crawled under a piece of farm equipment to perform routine maintenance and ended up taking a three-hour nap. That out-of-character slumber convinced him to get serious about his mental well-being.

