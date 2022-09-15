 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
FBI arrests Kansas detective long accused of corruption

By

State News

September 15, 2022 - 4:51 PM

Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski made his first court appearance Thursday at the Frank Carlson federal building in Topeka.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective who has long been accused of sexually preying on Black women during criminal investigations was indicted Thursday on charges that he sexually abused two women, the FBI said.

Roger Golubski, 69, was arrested at his home in Edwardsville after a federal grand jury indicted him on six counts of civil rights violations. He was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Golubski retired in 2010 after working for the Kansas City (Kansas) Police Department for 35 years. The FBI has been investigating allegations that Golubski, who is white, sexually assaulted Black women in the city and exchanged drugs for information during criminal investigations.

