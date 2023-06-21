FBI takes over tainted letters probe

TOPEKA — Approximately 100 letters targeting Republican legislators and public officials that contain a suspicious white powder had been received as of Sunday.

While the powder has not been identified, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release said preliminary testing indicated it is “presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.” An earlier release said no injuries were reported.

In a subsequent news release Tuesday evening, KBI officials announced the FBI had assumed control of the investigation because the probe “has now expanded beyond Kansas.”