 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

FBI takes over tainted letters probe

The KBI and FBI are following the situation with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other partners.

By

State News

June 21, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Some 100 letters containing a white powder were sent to Kansas politicians and officials. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/SHERMAN SMITH

TOPEKA — Approximately 100 letters targeting Republican legislators and public officials that contain a suspicious white powder had been received as of Sunday.

While the powder has not been identified, a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release said preliminary testing indicated it is “presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.” An earlier release said no injuries were reported.

In a subsequent news release Tuesday evening, KBI officials announced the FBI had assumed control of the investigation because the probe “has now expanded beyond Kansas.”

Related
June 19, 2023
August 26, 2019
July 24, 2019
May 22, 2019
Most Popular