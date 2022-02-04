 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Federal law allocates $58.6 million to plug thousands of orphan oil, gas wells in Kansas

Kansas was awarded $58.6 million to help cap more than 5,600 oil and gas wells in the state. 14 of those are listed as high-priority projects due to threats to the water supply

February 4, 2022 - 3:28 PM

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, said the federal infrastructure law earmarked $58.6 million to plug more than 5,400 abandoned oil and gas wells in Kansas. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The bipartisan federal infrastructure law appropriated $58.6 million to cap more than 5,400 oil and gas wells in Kansas that have been abandoned by owners and threaten water supplies or pose other environmental hazards.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat serving the Third District in eastern Kansas, said the state had thousands of wells polluting public spaces, recreational areas or private property.

The federal law included aid to deal with an estimated 5,400 orphan wells in Kansas, Davids said. She said the list of defunct wells included 34 in Johnson County and at least 375 in Miami County. In Kansas, 14 well sites are listed as high-priority projects due to  urgent threats to public water supplies.

