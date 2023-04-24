 | Mon, Apr 24, 2023
Flaws caused Keystone oil spill

Canadian operator releases analysis of  Washington County catastrophe.

April 24, 2023

The cleanup of the Keystone oil spill at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

Stress put on the Keystone pipeline during construction, its operator said Friday, contributed significantly to it bursting in north-central Kansas.

TC Energy says an independent review shows the sequence of factors that led to the Keystone’s rupture in December that fouled a creek and spewed oil over cropland and prairie.

The ill-fated segment experienced “inadvertent bending stresses sufficient to initiate a crack” during its construction in 2011, the company said in a press release about the findings.

