 | Tue, Mar 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Fort Riley guard shoots motorist

State News

March 21, 2023 - 4:53 PM

Photo by PIXABAY.COM

FORT RILEY — A guard shot a motorist after an incident Monday morning at an entrance to Fort Riley, causing injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Reports stated that a suspect drove through the gate, was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier, and after the suspect exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, ultimately leading to the suspect being shot by a guard, the newspaper reported. Authorities weren’t making public the name, age or gender of the driver, the newspaper reported.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Riley Military Police were investigating.

Related
January 29, 2021
January 22, 2020
September 21, 2015
May 6, 2011
Most Popular