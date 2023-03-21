Fort Riley guard shoots motorist

FORT RILEY — A guard shot a motorist after an incident Monday morning at an entrance to Fort Riley, causing injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Reports stated that a suspect drove through the gate, was stopped by the automatic vehicle barrier, and after the suspect exited the vehicle, the situation escalated, ultimately leading to the suspect being shot by a guard, the newspaper reported. Authorities weren’t making public the name, age or gender of the driver, the newspaper reported.
The Army Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Riley Military Police were investigating.
