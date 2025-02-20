Foundation announces scholarship opportunity

The Ad Astra Kansas Foundation is offering two $1,000 scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year.

Applicants must be a graduate or full-time undergraduate student at an accredited Kansas college, community college or vocational tech school for the 2025-2026 school year.

Applicants may be current high school seniors.

Majors may include STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) or any program that can contribute to the advancement of space sciences, human spaceflight, rocketry or spacecraft mission design.

Applications are due by March 31, 2025.

A link to the Google application can be found at www.adastra-ks.or.