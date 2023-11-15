 | Wed, Nov 15, 2023
Funding for opioid treatment seeks to slow overdose rate in Kansas

Kansas has seen more than 10,000 suspected overdoses this year

State News

November 15, 2023 - 3:25 PM

As of Oct. 31, there were 10,280 suspected overdoses documented so far this year, according to public health analyst DJ Gering. Naloxone was administered in approximately 1,614 of these cases, Gering said in a Nov. 3 presentation to board members. Photo by PIXABAY

TOPEKA — As opioid overdoses in Kansas show no sign of slowing down, officials have unrolled new funding to tackle school-level prevention initiatives and stock more homes with emergency overdose treatments. 

The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board has given a substance abuse treatment organization $594,519 for use in three projects throughout the state.

The organization, DCCA, will use the funds to implement a Douglas County school-based prevention program, distribute naloxone in Johnson, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties and increase men’s residential and outpatient treatment services. Naloxone is medication that can be used to quickly reduce or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

