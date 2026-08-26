Gold Star Families to be honored

TOPEKA — The Kansas Office of Veterans Services will recognize and honor Kansas Gold Star Families at a ceremony on the statehouse grounds Sept. 24.

The United States began observing Gold Star Mother’s Day on the last Sunday of September in 1936.

The Gold Star Wives was formed before the end of World War II, and Gold Star Lapel Button was established in 1947.

Today, the nation recognizes Gold Star Families — survivors when a person dies in service to the country — on the last Sunday of each September.

The Sept. 24 service will begin at 10 a.m. on…