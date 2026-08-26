 | Wed, Aug 26, 2026
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Gold Star Families to be honored

A Statehouse ceremony will honor the Kansas families who have lost loved ones in military service.

State News

August 26, 2026 - 2:05 PM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly gives remarks at the third annual Gold Star family ceremony in September 2024. Photo by Anna Kaminski/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Office of Veterans Services will recognize and honor Kansas Gold Star Families at a ceremony on the statehouse grounds Sept. 24.

The United States began observing Gold Star Mother’s Day on the last Sunday of September in 1936.

The Gold Star Wives was formed before the end of World War II, and Gold Star Lapel Button was established in 1947.

Today, the nation recognizes Gold Star Families — survivors when a person dies in service to the country — on the last Sunday of each September.

The Sept. 24 service will begin at 10 a.m. on…

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