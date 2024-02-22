GOP-crafted unemployment reform bill draws objections from Democrats

TOPEKA — The Kansas House wrestled with details but didn’t amend Wednesday an unemployment insurance bill potentially penalizing applicants who missed job interviews and suspending state benefits in extraordinary circumstances when federal aid surpassed the amount of state support to the unemployed.

“We actually get people back to work, because that’s what it’s all about, right?” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stilwell and chairman of the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee.

The $1.4 billion balance in the state’s unemployment trust fund compelled drafters of the bill to lower unemployment insurance premiums for companies that had positive balances, which meant the company contributed more to their account than had been used by their laid off employees. The trust fund tax would be raised on businesses with negative balances, but those companies would be granted a one-time write off of their negative balances in 2025.