 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
GOP-crafted unemployment reform bill draws objections from Democrats

The Kansas House offered an unemployment insurance bill that would potentially penalize applicants who missed job interviews and suspend state benefits in some situations.

By

State News

February 22, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, said the Kansas House's unemployment reform bill includes new incentives for people to find jobs by attempting to track people who skip job interviews and by suspending state benefits if federal emergency aid surges. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas House wrestled with details but didn’t amend Wednesday an unemployment insurance bill potentially penalizing applicants who missed job interviews and suspending state benefits in extraordinary circumstances when federal aid surpassed the amount of state support to the unemployed.

“We actually get people back to work, because that’s what it’s all about, right?” said Rep. Sean Tarwater, a Republican from Stilwell and chairman of the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee.

The $1.4 billion balance in the state’s unemployment trust fund compelled drafters of the bill to lower unemployment insurance premiums for companies that had positive balances, which meant the company contributed more to their account than had been used by their laid off employees. The trust fund tax would be raised on businesses with negative balances, but those companies would be granted a one-time write off of their negative balances in 2025.

