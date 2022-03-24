 | Thu, Mar 24, 2022
GOP fails to pass anti-tax amendment

The Kansas Senate struggled through dozens of bills before adjourning for a long weekend. Proposals that failed were attempts to let voters decide amendments to the Kansas Constitution restraining tax hikes and another on judicial nominees.

March 24, 2022 - 1:24 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said he was disappointed with the bipartisan opposition leading to rejection of proposed constitutional amendments limiting state tax increases and altering selection of justices to the Kansas Supreme Court. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate voted early Thursday to defeat a proposed constitutional amendment requiring bills raising taxes to earn support of two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, and the chamber derailed a sales tax exemption for disabled veterans to thwart potential debate on a statewide reduction in the state sales tax on groceries.

The Senate struggled through dozens of bills during a marathon session, including hefty measures on the COVID-19 pandemic and taxation policy, before adjourning for a long weekend.

Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, said he was disappointed Democrats and a sprinkling of Republicans denied Kansas voters an opportunity to decide on an amendment to the Kansas Constitution restraining tax hikes and an unrelated constitutional amendment mandating nominees to the Kansas Supreme Court undergo Senate confirmation.

