 | Wed, Mar 31, 2021
GOP fights mask policy

Kansas House GOP members oppose Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to ask counties to keep mask mandates in place as coronavirus variants become more widespread.

By

State News

March 31, 2021 - 9:42 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas House formally registered their opposition Tuesday to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for encouraging counties to keep mask mandates in place as a potentially more infectious strain of coronavirus became more widespread in the state.

The House voted 84-39 along party lines for a resolution telling legislative leaders to revoke any order from Kelly for a statewide mask policy. Kelly issued such an order in November that is due to expire Wednesday, and she has said she will issue a new order Thursday.

The measure was sponsored by House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., of Olathe; Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, and Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, who’ve all publicly said they will oppose Kelly’s planned order.

