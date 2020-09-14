Menu Search Log in

GOP-led council extends Kelly’s disaster order

State council adds language to clarify the governor doesn't intend to close businesses as she did in the spring.

By

State News

September 14, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly puts on a mask after a news conference on June 22. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A mostly Republican state council voted Friday to extend Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency declaration providing services to combat the coronavirus in Kansas, but only after language was added clarifying that the governor doesn’t intend to use her authority to close businesses as she did in the spring. 

The State Finance Council’s unanimous vote came after a lengthy, contentious meeting during which Kelly, a Democrat, and the GOP members accused each other of playing politics with the declaration.

The resolution, which had been scheduled to expire Tuesday, will now be in effect until at least Oct. 31, when Kelly could seek another extension.

