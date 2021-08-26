Gov. Kelly directs state agencies to resume remote work

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday directed Kansas state employees to resume working remotely if possible because of the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

Kelly’s announcement came after two months of steadily rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases that have stressed hospitals and led some public schools to require masks indoors. Kelly’s directive applies to state agencies under her control; employees must resume remote work by Sept. 3 and continue at least through Oct. 4.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many of the 17,500 workers under Kelly’s direct control would be covered. But in a memo to state agencies, DeAngela Burns-Wallace, head of the state Department of Administration, said any employee who was able to work remotely earlier should do it again.