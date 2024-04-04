 | Thu, Apr 04, 2024
Gov. Kelly endorses new tax relief bill

April 4, 2024 - 3:20 PM

Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, left, and Republican Sens. Caryn Tyson and Virgil Peck chuckle in unison Wednesday during a House-Senate conference committee working out details of changes to state property, sales and income tax policy. Photo by Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature’s YouTube channel

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed the tax-relief bill negotiated Wednesday by a Republican-led committee ending the food sales tax early, exempting from income tax all Social Security benefits, expanding the residential property tax exemption, increasing the standard deduction for income tax purposes and cutting the top income tax rate.

The recommendations of the six-member House and Senate conference committee that were incorporated into House Bill 2036 included tax-policy supported by both chambers and tax changes not envisioned by either chamber.

The House and Senate agreed to end the state’s 2% sales tax on groceries July 1 instead of Jan. 1 and supported eliminating the state income tax on Social Security benefits.

