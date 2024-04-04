Gov. Kelly endorses new tax relief bill

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly endorsed the tax-relief bill negotiated Wednesday by a Republican-led committee ending the food sales tax early, exempting from income tax all Social Security benefits, expanding the residential property tax exemption, increasing the standard deduction for income tax purposes and cutting the top income tax rate.

The recommendations of the six-member House and Senate conference committee that were incorporated into House Bill 2036 included tax-policy supported by both chambers and tax changes not envisioned by either chamber.

The House and Senate agreed to end the state’s 2% sales tax on groceries July 1 instead of Jan. 1 and supported eliminating the state income tax on Social Security benefits.