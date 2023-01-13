Gov. Kelly’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s new budget presented to legislators Thursday would end the state sales tax on groceries in April, provide a 5% raise to qualified state workers and expand eligibility for Medicaid while adding $500 million to a state’s rainy-day fund.

Adam Proffitt, the governor’s budget director, told House and Senate appropriations committee members Kelly’s objective was to craft a budget that had revenues exceeding expenditures in anticipation the economy faltered in the next couple years. The plan recommended by the governor would increase spending 3.2% over the budget adopted by lawmakers in 2022 — less than half the inflation rate.

Kelly’s bout with illness led to postponement Wednesday of her State of the State address, which would have set forth fundamental parts of her budget. Instead, legislators got their first look at budget recommendations during the joint House and Senate budget committee meeting.