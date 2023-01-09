 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Gov. Laura Kelly kicks off second term

Gov. Laura Kelly started her second term in office calling for Republican leaders to "turn down the volume" on hate and divisiveness.

January 9, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly gives remarks after taking the Oath of Office during the inauguration Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Statehouse, in Topeka, Kan. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Monday for leaders in Republican-leaning Kansas to follow the lead of the state’s residents and “turn down the volume” on “this hate, this vitriol, this divisiveness” in politics as she started a second term with a new, hard-right state attorney general.

Kelly and other statewide elected officials took their oaths of office under banners hung on the south side of the Statehouse, one declaring “Innovation,” and the others, “Unity” and “Prosperity.” Kelly was sworn in last and stuck with a pattern in major speeches of promoting bipartisanship after narrowly winning reelection in November.

The Democratic governor told her audience that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that Kansas residents “came through for one another,” adding, “It’s a part of who we’ve always been.”

