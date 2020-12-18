Menu Search Log in

Gov. Laura Kelly to seek second term in 2022

In naming David Toland as her lieutenant governor, Kelly dodged the question of if she would run in 2022, leading to speculation.

December 18, 2020 - 3:58 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly and David Toland, Commerce Secretary, with Josh Granere of Peerless Products at its Oct. 21 ribbon-cutting in Iola Photo by REGISTER FILE PHOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection in 2022, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald confirmed the Democratic governor’s plans four days after Kelly announced that Commerce Secretary David Toland also would serve as the state’s next lieutenant governor. Toland will replace Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, appointed by Kelly last week to fill a coming vacancy in the state treasurer’s office.

Toland was the treasurer for Kelly’s 2018 campaign for governor and is highly regarded by some business leaders. Naming Toland lieutenant governor could position him for a future run for governor and prompted speculation that Kelly might not run again. 

