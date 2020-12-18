Gov. Laura Kelly to seek second term in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is running for reelection in 2022, a spokeswoman said Friday.

Spokeswoman Lauren Fitzgerald confirmed the Democratic governor’s plans four days after Kelly announced that Commerce Secretary David Toland also would serve as the state’s next lieutenant governor. Toland will replace Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, appointed by Kelly last week to fill a coming vacancy in the state treasurer’s office.

Toland was the treasurer for Kelly’s 2018 campaign for governor and is highly regarded by some business leaders. Naming Toland lieutenant governor could position him for a future run for governor and prompted speculation that Kelly might not run again.