Governor touts state’s business investments

TOPEKA — Commerce secretary and Lt. Gov. David Toland says there is no question the Kansas economy is better now than it was three years ago, when Gov. Laura Kelly took office.

The administration has leveraged the state’s natural advantages throughout the pandemic to secure new investments, including $1 billion in automation this year in southwest Kansas.

“When windows have opened, we have found a way to climb through that window or catapult through the window or shoot ourselves through a cannon through that window to get good things done,” Toland said. “There were opportunities that have been created, and by and large, I’m unapologetic about having aggressively pursued those opportunities to do good things.