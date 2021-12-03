 | Sat, Dec 04, 2021
Governor touts state’s business investments

Lt. Gov. David Toland touted the state's efforts on economic investments through the pandemic.

Commerce secretary and Lt. Gov. David Toland says the state has aggressively pursued economic development opportunities during the pandemic. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Commerce secretary and Lt. Gov. David Toland says there is no question the Kansas economy is better now than it was three years ago, when Gov. Laura Kelly took office.

The administration has leveraged the state’s natural advantages throughout the pandemic to secure new investments, including $1 billion in automation this year in southwest Kansas.

“When windows have opened, we have found a way to climb through that window or catapult through the window or shoot ourselves through a cannon through that window to get good things done,” Toland said. “There were opportunities that have been created, and by and large, I’m unapologetic about having aggressively pursued those opportunities to do good things.

