Grassroots groups help regain lost Medicaid coverage

Nationwide, more than 12.5 million people have lost Medicaid coverage, including many children. Grassroots groups are leading the push to re-enroll those denied for bureaucratic reasons.

December 27, 2023

Gov. Laura Kelly unveils her new Medicaid expansion proposal during a Dec. 14, news conference at Holton Community Hospital. Kansas is one of 10 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid. Courtesy photo

Eight months after states started dropping millions of low-income families from Medicaid rolls, grassroots groups say they are leading the push to re-enroll people denied coverage for bureaucratic reasons.

Nationwide, more than 12.5 million people have lost coverage since April. That’s when the federal pandemic provision that had required states not to drop anyone from the rolls expired and states restarted income eligibility checks.

Federal officials over the summer allowed states to exercise flexibility to avoid potentially unnecessary coverage losses, and mailed letters to governors warning that high numbers of removals for procedural reasons and long wait times could violate federal rules.

