 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Group wants to block Docking demolition

Historic preservationists are pressing a legal case to block demolition of the Docking office building. Gov. Laura Kelly signed an order approving construction three-story structure on site.

By

State News

December 19, 2022 - 2:16 PM

The Kansas Department of Administration released this vision of what could be built next to the Kansas Capitol after demolition of the 12 above-ground floors of the Docking State Office Building. A group of historic preservationists are pressing a lawsuit to block the demolition of Docking, which has been scheduled to begin in January. Photo by (Submitted)

TOPEKA — Demolition work on the Docking state office building next to the Kansas Capitol could begin in January to prepare the site for construction of a three-story multipurpose building atop the original foundation.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed off on a plan that would remove 12 floors of the 1950s building named to honor former Gov. Robert Docking. Fate of the structure has been the source of intense debate for the past decade as Gov. Sam Brownback set in motion a demolition strategy blocked by the Legislature. Lawmakers subsequently weighed options of total demolition, complete renovation and retention of several floors.

Kelly signed an order enabling Docking to be brought to ground level to make way for a three-story structure that incorporated architectural design elements of the high-rise building.

