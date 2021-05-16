 | Sun, May 16, 2021
Health club magnate fined for violating no-call act

Genesis owner Rodney Steven has become a familiar name among Kansas legislators, most recently for wanting a property tax exemption for his 13 fitness centers in Kansas.

State News

May 16, 2021 - 10:46 AM

Owners of Genesis Health Clubs, including this facility in Lawrence, are a leading advocate of a bill in the Kansas House relieving for-profit fitness clubs from obligations to pay property taxes. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Genesis Health Clubs Management Inc. was fined $15,000 for violating the Kansas No-Call Act, the Attorney General’s office announced on Friday.

The Wichita-based company operates at least 55 clubs in Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, with 22 facilities in 13 cities in Kansas. The company is owned by Rodney Steven, a well-known Republican donor in the Kansas Legislature.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt began investigating after receiving complaints that the company was making unsolicited telemarketer calls to Kansans on the national Do-Not-Call Registry. The Kansas No-Call Act allows Kansas residents to register their phone numbers so they do not receive unsolicited telemarketing sales calls.

