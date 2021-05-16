Health club magnate fined for violating no-call act

TOPEKA — Genesis Health Clubs Management Inc. was fined $15,000 for violating the Kansas No-Call Act, the Attorney General’s office announced on Friday.

The Wichita-based company operates at least 55 clubs in Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado and Oklahoma, with 22 facilities in 13 cities in Kansas. The company is owned by Rodney Steven, a well-known Republican donor in the Kansas Legislature.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt began investigating after receiving complaints that the company was making unsolicited telemarketer calls to Kansans on the national Do-Not-Call Registry. The Kansas No-Call Act allows Kansas residents to register their phone numbers so they do not receive unsolicited telemarketing sales calls.