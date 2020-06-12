Menu Search Log in

High court upholds identity theft convictions

Kansas cases made it easier to states to prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers for employment.

June 12, 2020 - 3:08 PM

U.S. Supreme Court

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld two state identity theft convictions following a decision by the nation’s highest court that made it easier for states to prosecute immigrants who use fake Social Security numbers to secure employment.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in March that nothing in federal immigration law prevents states from going after immigrants who use phony documents and numbers.

The cases arose out of Johnson County, Kansas, a largely suburban area outside Kansas City, Missouri, where the district attorney has aggressively pursued immigrants under state identity theft and false-information statutes.

