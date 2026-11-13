Holscher declared next Kansas governor
Cindy Holscher continued a string of Democratic victories from the Nov. 3 general elections when media outlets declared her the victor Thursday in the Kansas gubernatorial race. Victory wasn’t assured until several counties completed audits and certified their results.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democrat Cindy Holscher has been elected Kansas’ next governor, fending off Republican Ty Masterson to keep the office in her party’s hands and extend a massive wave of Democratic victories across the country.
Democrats had already secured a majority of governorships in the U.S. for the first time in two decades, even prior to the narrow win in Kansas, where Holscher had already declared victory following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Associated Press did not call the race until Thursday.
Holscher, a state senator, promised to halt new data centers and overcame a flood of money that Republicans poured behind Masterson, the president of the GOP-controlled state Senate. She will succeed outgoing Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat who was term-limited.
JOHN HANNA-The Associated Press
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