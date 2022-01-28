Hope springs from proposal to restore water funding

TOPEKA — Connie Owen, director of Kansas Water Office, says the governor’s recommendation to restore funding for water projects has given her organization momentum as it considers a wide range of needs.

Legislators since 2008 have not allocated the full $8 million that is supposed to go toward a State Water Plan, established in 1989. During the past 14 years, Owen said, the state has shorted the plan by $80 million, jeopardizing efforts to address concerns with reservoirs, groundwater and water quality across the state.

This year, Gov. Laura Kelly has proposed fully funding the water plan. If lawmakers agree, that would mean allocating $6 million from the state general fund and $2 million from an economic development fund.